Arizona State Retirement System Has $37.08 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,144 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,520,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,741. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $209.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.28. The company has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.33, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,902.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,938,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,594,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,613 shares of company stock worth $127,949,961. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

