Arizona State Retirement System Has $46.46 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,652 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $47.73. 14,990,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,885,146. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

