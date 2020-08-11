Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boeing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $9.39 on Monday, hitting $179.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,797,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,038,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.44. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.