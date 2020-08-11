Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 14,991 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $580.20. The company had a trading volume of 465,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

