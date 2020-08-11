Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $320.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,186 shares of company stock worth $27,993,171. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

