Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $609,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Intuit by 130.0% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.18. The company had a trading volume of 569,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.07. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $314.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

