Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 30,400 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 1,630,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,193. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

