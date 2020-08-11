Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 14,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.04. 582,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,898. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $227.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

