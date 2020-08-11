Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after buying an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 797,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after buying an additional 619,884 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

