Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 5.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $89.22. 399,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $91.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.