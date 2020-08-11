Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 1.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Southern by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 108,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,888. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

