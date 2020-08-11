Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.27. 285,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40.

