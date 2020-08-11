Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after acquiring an additional 726,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after acquiring an additional 613,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,327,000 after buying an additional 170,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after buying an additional 483,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.22. The stock had a trading volume of 736,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,085. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

