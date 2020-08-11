Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up 2.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.24.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.24. 1,520,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.35.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $4,050,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

