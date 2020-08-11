Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,368 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 109,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 643,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after buying an additional 136,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of HR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.95. 901,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,330. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

