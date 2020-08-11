Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,314. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.