Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,377. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

