Armor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 56,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,802. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

