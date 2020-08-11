Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.10. 5,812,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,177,578. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

