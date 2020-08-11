Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Berry Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,881,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 276,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after buying an additional 36,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,910. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57.

