Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 2,611.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,611.82 ($34.15).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.03) price target (up from GBX 2,200 ($28.76)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 2,500 ($32.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.99) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,624 ($34.31). 544,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,631.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,324.48. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.65 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,879 ($37.64).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.29) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 19347.9986661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.