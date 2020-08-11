Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.64 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.