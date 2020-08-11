AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in AT&T by 24.5% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 974,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,448,000 after acquiring an additional 239,882 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $1,885,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. 977,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,068,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

