aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

