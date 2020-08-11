Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXS. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.14.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. 11,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85, a PEG ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at $118,863.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 442,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $17,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,126.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,591,107 shares of company stock valued at $65,440,806. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 32.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,377,000 after buying an additional 1,647,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axis Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,533,000 after acquiring an additional 181,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,181,000 after acquiring an additional 568,727 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Axis Capital by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,545,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 485,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.