Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 672,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,074. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.97 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

