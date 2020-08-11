Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVS. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

LVS stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. 509,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.53. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

