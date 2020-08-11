Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stake Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. 158,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

