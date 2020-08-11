BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

BankFinancial has raised its dividend by an average of 90.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. BankFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BankFinancial to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

BFIN stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider John G. Manos acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $52,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,213 shares in the company, valued at $178,148.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

