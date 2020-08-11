BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

BankFinancial has increased its dividend by an average of 90.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. BankFinancial has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BankFinancial to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other BankFinancial news, insider John G. Manos bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $52,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,213 shares in the company, valued at $178,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

