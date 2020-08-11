Barrington Research Increases U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target to $100.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.
Shares of USPH opened at $92.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.09. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48.
In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,650.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $81,435.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,298.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $327,632. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
