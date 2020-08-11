Barrington Research Increases U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target to $100.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of USPH opened at $92.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.09. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,650.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $81,435.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,298.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $327,632. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

