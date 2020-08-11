Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,242,447. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.