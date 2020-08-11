Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9,222.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $293.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.40. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $297.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

