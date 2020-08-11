Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 23,555 iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of SUSB opened at $26.18 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

