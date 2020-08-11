Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $79,034,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after buying an additional 1,414,820 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $50,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $50,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,550,000 after acquiring an additional 690,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.58 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

