Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000.

BOND opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

