Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 5,392 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,029,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after buying an additional 3,455,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after buying an additional 1,098,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $54.26 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

