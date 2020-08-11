Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 780 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

TFC stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

