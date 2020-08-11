Benchmark Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $52.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $188,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after buying an additional 1,082,458 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Western Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,748,000 after buying an additional 95,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

