BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Trading Down 10.7%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) traded down 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.75, 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BerGenBio ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerGenBio ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.