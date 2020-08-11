Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th.

BRK.B traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.07. 193,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.87. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $159.50 and a 1 year high of $231.61.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

