Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.32. The company had a trading volume of 222,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,765. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $159.50 and a 1-year high of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.87.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

