Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 109.5% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 718.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,990,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.