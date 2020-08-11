Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Swedbank increased its position in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. 1,413,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,045,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.