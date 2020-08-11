Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 415 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 450,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,247,021. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $206.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.