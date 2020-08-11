Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires Shares of 1,384 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $197.91. 648,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,311. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.47. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,455. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

