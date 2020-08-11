Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Dover by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Dover by 634.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Dover by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.