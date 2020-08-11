Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Invests $209,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.05.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,961,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.