Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Invests $216,000 in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nike by 260.3% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,337,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nike from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

