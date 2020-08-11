Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $5.45 on Monday, hitting $300.26. 1,524,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

